"Don't mess with us": Netanyahu warns enemies of pre-election attack threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that there are indications that Israel's enemies may attempt attacks ahead of the elections, warning them against taking such action and saying the country's "long arm" would reach them anywhere and at any time. Speaking at the IDF Air Force Tel Nof base, Netanyahu said Israel was facing pressure to withdraw and give up what he described as achievements secured through the efforts of its fighters.

"There have been tremendous achievements, but there are also tremendous pressures — pressure to withdraw, to give up the great achievements secured through the heroism of our fighters. I am not allowing that to happen, and I will not allow it to happen. And one more thing: We have indications that, ahead of the elections, our enemies will try to attack us. So from here, from this Air Force base, from the long arm of the State of Israel, I have a message for them: Don’t mess with us — not now, and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, at any time," he said. Netanyahu also referred to Israel's recent military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying more than 100 terrorists had been eliminated in recent weeks.

"Last night, we eliminated the commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade. He joined his predecessors, whom we also eliminated. All told, in recent weeks we have eliminated more than 100 terrorists — and that is just in Gaza. Of course, we are also operating in Lebanon. You remember what we did to the Ali Taher Ridge," he added. The remarks came after the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had eliminated Izz al-Din Bik, identified as the commander of the northern Gaza Strip brigade of Hamas, during an overnight operation.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Bik had been involved in plots against Israeli forces and in recruiting operatives for Hamas. "Overnight the IDF eliminated Izz al-Din Bik in Gaza, the commander of the northern strip brigade in the Hamas terrorist organization, who was involved in terrorist plots against our forces and worked to recruit operatives for the organization," the statement read.

"We will continue to hunt and pursue all of the organization's terrorists, from its commanders down to its last operative, wherever they may hide – until Hamas no longer exists in Gaza," it added. Netanyahu's remarks at the Tel Nof Air Force base linked the recent military operations with his warning over possible attacks ahead of the elections, as he told Israel's adversaries not to attempt such action. (ANI)