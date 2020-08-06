Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayU enables merchants to scale up financial operations with enhanced payouts solutions suite

• Introduces payouts from payins and scheduled payouts features for its 3.5 lakh merchants • Merchants can unlock opportunity of flexible fund source management and beneficiary management under expanded payouts capability NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, has enhanced its flexible fund source management and beneficiary management capabilities with its enhanced Payouts product suite.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:22 IST
PayU enables merchants to scale up financial operations with enhanced payouts solutions suite

• Introduces payouts from payins and scheduled payouts features for its 3.5 lakh merchants • Merchants can unlock opportunity of flexible fund source management and beneficiary management under expanded payouts capability NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, has enhanced its flexible fund source management and beneficiary management capabilities with its enhanced Payouts product suite. With the newly launched Payouts from Payins feature, merchants can receive payins (settlements and payments) directly into virtual accounts created by PayU, eliminating the need for constant recharging. From pay-ins received in the accounts, merchants can make bulk disbursals to vendors, partners, employees and customers directly, streamlining operations. Merchants have the flexibility of choosing the payout option which suits them best, including connected banking, a feature which allows merchants to use PayU APIs and dashboard to make secure payouts from their existing bank accounts. With beneficiary management capabilities PayU merchants can use a beneficiary ID to make repeat payouts to beneficiaries, instead of going through the trouble of sharing beneficiary banking details (account number, IFSC code etc.) repeatedly. Under this function, merchants can also use scheduled payouts facility and schedule bulk transfers for up to 3 months to ensure seamless, timely payments to their stakeholders.

Commenting on the new offering, Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU India said, "At PayU, we constantly strive to address the pain points of our customers by providing innovative digital payment solutions. Our merchants, who do bulk outward payments to their consumers, vendors or employees, end up spending a lot of manual effort and resource behind these tasks. So solving for the payout experience has become as critical as solving for the collection of payments experience, where PayU is already the industry leader. With flexible fund source and beneficiary management features, merchants can scale up their financial operations exponentially and bring in more efficiency." About PayU India PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has advanced solutions to meet the digital payment needs of the Indian market. PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology. In India, PayU serves more than 350,000 merchants with 70+ local payment methods and is the preferred payments partner for nearly 60% of the e-commerce merchants, including all leading e-commerce companies and a majority of airline businesses.

PayU also developed LazyPay in 2017, an alternate lending platform to offer credit solutions such as Small Ticket Credit (Buy Now Pay Later), App-based loans (Instant personal loans) and Point of Sale Credit (Merchant EMI). LazyPay Buy Now Pay Later is currently live on 100+ merchants such as Byju's, Swiggy, Flipkart, Makemytrip, Dunzo, Vodafone, Zomato, Bookmyshow, Oyo, Tata Sky and many more. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943045/PayU_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pirates turn to rookie Brubaker vs. red-hot Twins

Right-hander JT Brubaker will make his major league starting debut on Thursday afternoon and try to help the host Pittsburgh Pirates snap a seven-game losing streak against the red-hot Minnesota Twins. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Brubaker 0-0, ...

Taste bud cells might not be coronavirus target, study says

By analysing the oral cells of adult mice, scientists have found that a protein which the novel coronavirus uses to enter host tissue is not present in the taste buds, a finding which suggests that the loss of sense of smell reported by man...

Nigerian startup helps local churches digitize operations

Henry Okolo has grown accustomed to using his phone to stay in touch with God during the coronavirus pandemic. He uses an app every Sunday morning to listen to a virtual service in Nigerias commercial capital, Lagos. Okolo, a father-of-two,...

Fiers, Minor square off again as A's host Rangers

Two veteran pitchers quite familiar with one another duel again Thursday afternoon when left-hander Mike Minor leads the visiting Texas Rangers up against righty Mike Fiers and the Oakland Athletics. The As will be seeking a three-game seri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020