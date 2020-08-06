Europe retreats as BoE forecast hits London stocks
European shares dipped on Thursday as forecasts of a slower post-pandemic economic rebound in the UK hit London stock markets, while disappointing quarterly updates from Glencore and AXA weighed on broader sentiment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.4% by 0710 GMT, with London's FTSE 100 falling 1.1%. The more internationally-focused UK stocks took a hit as sterling rose after the Bank of England kept rates unchanged and warned of possible risks from taking interest rates below zero.
Mining group Glencore dropped 4.3% after it decided to scrap its dividend to focus on lowering debt as the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to book a $3.2 billion impairment charge. French insurer AXA slipped 2.6% after it dropped its 2020 earnings target and said it would not make additional payouts to shareholders in the fourth quarter.
On the bright side, Adidas gained 3.5% as it forecast a rebound in profits in the third quarter and Lufthansa jumped 4.8% even as said it does not expect air travel demand to return to pre-crisis levels before 2024.
