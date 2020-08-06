Whirlpool Q1 net falls 92 pc to Rs 15.75 cr

Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India on Thursday reported a 91.82 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 15.75 crore for the quarter ended June due to lower income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 192.67 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during the first quarter stood at Rs 1,041.24 crore, down 47.98 per cent, as against Rs 2,001.63 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing. Shares of Whirlpool of India were trading 1.24 per cent higher at Rs 2,115 apiece on the BSE.