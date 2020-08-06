Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action against S Africa’s Gupta brothers long overdue: Kathrada Foundation

As a result of their actions in the acquisition of OCH during this period, Eskom suffered at least 3.8 billion rand in losses which it is legally obliged and morally burdened to recover, together with the interest thereon,” according to the statement. The Gupta brothers and Essa all fled the country two years ago as investigations of state capture against them started.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:13 IST
Action against S Africa’s Gupta brothers long overdue: Kathrada Foundation
Representative Image

South Africa's Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, named after the veteran Indian-origin activist, has welcomed the action instituted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and national power utility Eskom against the three Gupta brothers and others to recover over USD 210 million. Eskom and the SIU, in a joint statement, said that they have filed a summons in the North Gauteng High Court to recover an estimated 3.8 billion rand (approximately USD 210 million) that was diverted from the power utility "to help the Gupta family and its associates to acquire the operations of Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH).

"The further delictual claim for damages pertains to the payments that were unlawfully made to (Gupta-linked company) Trillian by Eskom executives," it said. Besides Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, nine others, including former board members and senior executives of Eskom, have been cited as the defendants.

"All of the former executives and board members breached their fiduciary duty of care and good faith to Eskom, and acted in a concerted state capture effort with the Gupta brothers, (former Minister of Mineral Resources) Mosebenzi Zwane and (Gupta business associate) Salim Aziz Essa (of Trillian) to illegally divert funds from Eskom. "These 12 defendants acted in a concerted effort whose objective was the corrupt, alternatively irregular, diversion of resources from Eskom. As a result of their actions in the acquisition of OCH during this period, Eskom suffered at least 3.8 billion rand in losses which it is legally obliged and morally burdened to recover, together with the interest thereon," according to the statement.

The Gupta brothers and Essa all fled the country two years ago as investigations of state capture against them started. They are now based in Dubai, with South Africa negotiating for their extradition because there is no treaty with the UAE.

The Foundation's Executive Director, Neeshan Balton, said that Eskom's attempt at recouping the funds was 'encouraging' but that the actual recovery of the money would be a measure of real success. The Foundation was at the forefront of mobilising national action that led to the removal from office of former president Jacob Zuma, who was alleged to have heeded the recommendations of the Gupta brothers in the appointment of ministers as they sought to increase their alleged corrupt looting of state resources.

"After an unduly long time, we're seeing some action being taken against the Guptas. This is long overdue. One hopes that this signals a renewed willingness on the part of the state to press charges against the Guptas," Balton said. "For now, we remain cautiously optimistic. We've had repeated examples in our country of individuals and entities exposed for corruption, but people hardly ever end up in (jail)," he said.

Balton said that the Foundation had previously appealed to the South African government to conclude its extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates. "The public deserves to know the status of this treaty. We do not want a situation that results in the Guptas being able to get away," Balton added.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam turns Danang stadium into field hospital amid virus outbreak

Vietnam is close to completing the conversion of a sports stadium into a 1,000-bed field hospital in its new coronavirus epicentre Danang, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it battles an outbreak that has spread to at least 11 locati...

Avert Beirut-like explosion in Chennai harbour: PMK chief

Chennai, Aug 6 PTI PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday urged the government to take immediate steps to safely dispose of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate reportedly stocked in Chennai harbour for years, saying a possible Beirut-like incident s...

Article 370 nullification India's internal matter, other countries should not interfere: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday advised nations, including those in Indias neighbourhood, to refrain from commenting on its internal matters and asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken in the l...

Germany tightens up on testing as infection numbers rise

Travellers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, warning that the accelerating pace of new infections was a cause for concern. Speaking after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020