Indian Terrain Fashions expanding in tier-II, III cities

The Chennai-based company has completed 20 years of operations in the country and has planned further expansion by opening stores in those cities. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges, it is integral to adopt the new normal and map a strategic journey that can benefit the community as a whole, the company's managing director Charath Narasimhan said in a statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Men's wear brand Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd is eyeing to increase its retail footprint in tier-II and III cities in the country, a top official has said. The Chennai-based company has completed 20 years of operations in the country and has planned further expansion by opening stores in those cities.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges, it is integral to adopt the new normal and map a strategic journey that can benefit the community as a whole, the company's managing director Charath Narasimhan said in a statement. "To mitigate the impact of current situation, we need to evolve and adopt newer ways of reaching out to the consumers," he said.

"We are currently expanding our stores in tier-II and tier-III cities and further expanding our business portfolio," he said. The company has planned to strengthen retail outlets with the launch of 15 new stores in those cities, including Hubli, Lucknow, Siwan, Ganganagar and Ooty, and more in FY '20-'21.

With the impetus on digital (medium) in the current situation, the company has invested in digital strategy to strengthen its e-commerce set-up and focuses on building partnerships with other e-commerce portals like Myntra and Flipkart, among others, he said. The company unveiled the 'Store-to-Door' concept also, wherein a curated virtual catalogue is sent to the customer through social media platforms and the product is delivered at the customer's doorstep.

As a precautionary measure in the wake of the pandemic, customers who prefer to walk into their stores can fix appointments and and make digital payments, he said. Customers, while visiting the store, were encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing norms, the release said, adding that a new range of dress collection would be introduced later this month.

