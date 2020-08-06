Left Menu
Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like significant changes in economic environment in India and overseas, tax laws, inflation, litigation, etc.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:02 IST
Lasa Supergenerics Q1FY21 Pat at 5.37 crs, Up 437% YoY
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasa Supergenerics Limited (BSE: 540702) (NSE: LASA), a vertically integrated group spanning the entire animal and human healthcare value chain, has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30th 2020 (Q1FY21) Q1FY21 performance overview compared with Q4FY20

• Revenues from operations stood at Rs. 54.60 crore as against Rs. 48.58 crore in Q4FY20

• EBITDA of Rs. 12.20 crore as compared to Rs. 9.01 crore in Q4FY20

• EBITDA margins at 22.34%

• PAT stood at Rs. 5.37 crore as compared to Rs. 2.61 crore in Q4FY20 • EPS for Q1FY21 stood at Rs. 1.32 Q1FY21 performance overview compared with Q1FY20

• Revenues from operations stood at Rs. 54.60 crore as against Rs. 38.98 crore in Q1FY20

• EBITDA of Rs. 12.20 crore as compared to Rs. 5.06 crore in Q1FY20

• EBITDA margins at 22.34% as against 12.98% in Q1FY20

• PAT stood at Rs.5.37 crore as against a loss of Rs. 1.27 crore

• EPS for Q1FY21 stood at Rs. 1.32 as compared to Rs. 0.47 in Q1FY20 For first quarter ended June 30th 2020 Revenues from operations for the first quarter ended June 30th, 2020 (Q1FY21) stood at Rs. 54.60 crore. The Company reported Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs. 12.20 crore in Q1FY21, as against Rs 9.01 crore in Q4FY20; up 35.4%.

The Company's EBITDA margin stood at 22.34% The Company reported PAT of Rs. 5.37 crore for Q1FY21.The Company's PAT margin stood at 9.84% Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended Q1FY21 stood at Rs. 1.32 The Finance cost reduced by 45% Q-o-Q from Rs. 2.29 crore in Q4FY20 to Rs. 1.29 crore in Q1FY21 Commenting on the performance, Dr. Omkar Herlekar, Chairman - Lasa Supergenerics Limited, said, "We have reported a good performance in our business in Q1 FY21 despite significant disruptions and ambiguity in the business environment.

We are confident that the Company under its strong leadership and planned strategies will navigate through these difficult times. We have substantially brought down the debt." About Lasa Supergenerics Limited ( www.lasalabs.com ); (BSE: 540702) (NSE: LASA) Incorporated in 2011, Lasa Supergenerics Limited is a globally well trusted brand with high quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers.

The Company has its unit with state of art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad & Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25% of APIs exported to counties like Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, Pakistan etc.

DISCLAIMER: Certain statements that are made in the Press Release may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like significant changes in the economic environment in India and overseas, tax laws, inflation, litigation, etc. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed or implied. Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and discussions and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

