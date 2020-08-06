Left Menu
Nalco appoints two mines joint secretaries to company's board

Updated: 06-08-2020 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a filing to the BSE, the National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) announced that both joint secretaries, Singh and Joshi, have been appointed as part-time official directors of the company, with effect from August 5, 2020. Nalco is a navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. Presently, the Government of India holds 51.5 per cent equity of Nalco.

