Nalco appoints two mines joint secretaries to company's board

State-owned Nalco on Thursday said Satendra Singh and Upendra C Joshi, joint secretaries in the mines ministry, have been appointed to the board of the company

In a filing to the BSE, the National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) announced that both joint secretaries, Singh and Joshi, have been appointed as part-time official directors of the company, with effect from August 5, 2020. Nalco is a navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. Presently, the Government of India holds 51.5 per cent equity of Nalco.