Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold, silver prices touch record levels

Gold and silver prices touched record levels in the national capital on Thursday and the yellow metal rose by Rs 225 to Rs 56,590 per 10 grams amid strong rally in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:01 IST
Gold, silver prices touch record levels

Gold and silver prices touched record levels in the national capital on Thursday and the yellow metal rose by Rs 225 to Rs 56,590 per 10 grams amid strong rally in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. Silver price surged by Rs 1,932 to Rs 75,755 per kilogram. On Wednesday, it had closed at Rs 73,823 per kg.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 56,365 per 10 grams. "Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 225 with strong rally in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 2,045.70 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 27.57 per ounce. Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said that international gold and silver extended gains on Thursday as investors continue to remain buyers of the metals amid worries about recovery in the pandemic-ravaged global economy.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC transfers to itself appeals in NCLAT against NBCC plan to acquire Jaypee Infratech

The Supreme Court Thursday transferred to itself the appeals pending before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT against the NBCC plan to acquire debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech and construct over 20,000 pending flats. The top...

Foreign stars misjudged situation, BCCI did what is best in this situation: Mithali

India ODI captain Mithali Raj totally understands the frustration of foreign internationals on overlapping of T20 Challenge and WBBL dates but firmly believes that BCCI did its best to fit in the four-match tournament in these unusual COVID...

Soccer-Premier League clubs vote against use of five substitutes next season

English Premier League clubs voted against continuing to allow the use of five substitutes in each game next season at their annual general meeting AGM on Thursday.Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per matc...

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. election, a far more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts. Asked on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020