Matrimony.com Ltd to focus on multiple initiatives to push growth: official

Online marriage service provider Matrimony.com has said it would focus on multiple initiatives looking to further strengthen market positioning and in aiding growth. The company on Thursday declared its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, with consolidated net profits for the quarter under review growing to Rs 9.36 crore from Rs 9.32 crore registered in the year-ago period.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, consolidated net profits stood at Rs 29.53 crore. Total income for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, slipped to Rs 91.86 crore from Rs 99.90 crore registered a year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, the total income of the company stood at Rs 389.69 crore. Commenting on the results, company chairman Murugavel Janakiraman said, "we were able to minimize the impact caused by COVID-19 in the quarter and we have returned to a growth trajectory in June." "With many cost optimization measures, we were able to demonstrate good growth in profitability.

We continue to focus on multiple initiatives across product, campaigns, and customer experience that will further enhance our market positioning and growth momentum," he added.