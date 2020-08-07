Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quicken Loans parent's shares jump on debut after IPO size slashed

The IPO pricing and deal size suggested investors were not fully convinced that Rocket's mortgage platform business deserved the rich valuation of other Silicon Valley tech unicorns. In the IPO, Rocket, which is profitable, prioritized selling shares to investors more likely to hold the stock for the longer term, Chief Executive Jay Farner said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 00:47 IST
Quicken Loans parent's shares jump on debut after IPO size slashed

Shares of Rocket Cos Inc rose 15% following their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, a day after the parent company of U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans slashed the targeted size of its initial public offering by over $1 billion. Rocket shares were trading up at $20.51 as of 2:43 p.m. Eastern Time (1843 GMT) after they opened flat at $18 a share, the same as its IPO price.

Rocket's relatively lukewarm flotation comes at a time when U.S. capital markets are in the middle of a stellar recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic put several debuts on hold. The IPO pricing and deal size suggested investors were not fully convinced that Rocket's mortgage platform business deserved the rich valuation of other Silicon Valley tech unicorns.

In the IPO, Rocket, which is profitable, prioritized selling shares to investors more likely to hold the stock for the longer term, Chief Executive Jay Farner said. "Raising capital is not the primary concern. The primary concern for us was taking the company public so we have another strategic lever to pull in the future," Farner said in an interview.

Rocket sold 100 million shares, down from 150 million it had planned for the IPO, to raise $1.8 billion, which valued the company at around $36 billion. It was the third-largest U.S. listing of 2020, excluding blank-check companies. Only Royalty Pharma and Warner Music Group have had bigger stock market debuts this year.

"You're seeing a low-rate environment in conjunction with decreased (mortgage) applications," said Michael Underhill, chief investment officer for Capital Innovations, which invests in IPOs. "So, investors are being very cautious, very surgical and ... if it's not a rock-solid business model, they're not really interested in buying at the IPO."

Rocket, founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert in 1985, said earlier this month it expects a profit of more than $3 billion in the second quarter, compared with a loss last year.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, while a top adviser said Trump would sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting production of ...

Armed man takes hostages in French bank

A gunman took six people hostage in a bank in northern France on Thursday and was still holding two by late evening, police sources and media said.The hostage-taker was believed to have Islamist sympathies, two police union officials said. ...

Facebook must do more to stop online hate against women, U.S. and EU politicians urge

Facebook Inc must step up and protect women in politics from threats of violence and sexism and hate on its platform, said a letter to the company from female members of the U.S. Congress such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top female po...

Argentina debt deal signals upgrades but outlook tough, rating agencies say

Argentinas 65 billion debt restructuring agreement with bondholders will likely lead to credit upgrades but is far from ensuring the countrys longer-term economic future, rating agencies told Reuters on Thursday.After months of negotiations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020