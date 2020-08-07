Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar nurses losses ahead of non-farm payrolls data

The dollar nursed losses against major currencies on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which some investors fear could reinforce the view that economic momentum is slowing. Sentiment has turned against the greenback due to a combination of rising U.S. coronavirus infections, a steady decline in Treasury yields, and a lack of consensus in Washington over additional fiscal stimulus.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 06:15 IST
FOREX-Dollar nurses losses ahead of non-farm payrolls data

The dollar nursed losses against major currencies on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which some investors fear could reinforce the view that economic momentum is slowing.

Sentiment has turned against the greenback due to a combination of rising U.S. coronavirus infections, a steady decline in Treasury yields, and a lack of consensus in Washington over additional fiscal stimulus. Analysts say the dollar will continue to fall, particularly against the euro, the yen and Swiss franc, as expectations for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus epidemic fade and investors take a more sanguine view of markets.

"I see further dollar weakness," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. "Optimism for an economic recovery is not backed up by the data. Safe-havens are very high, but stocks are also high, which doesn't make sense. The party has to end at some point."

Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.1874 on Friday, close to its weakest in more than two years The British pound bought $1.3140, close to its strongest level since March.

The dollar teetered near a five-year low against the safe-harbour Swiss franc at 0.9103. Against the yen, which is also considered a safe currency, the dollar traded at 105.60, not far from a four-month low.

Non-farm payrolls due later on Friday are widely expected to show U.S. jobs creation slowed in July from the previous month, indicating a resurgence in coronavirus infections is undermining the world's largest economy. Earlier this week, the five-year Treasury yield hit an all-time low, and the benchmark 10-year yield fell to its second-lowest ever, which has become another reason to shun the greenback.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies last stood at 92.816, close to a two-year low. U.S. Republicans and Democrats have so far failed to reach an agreement on the cost of fiscal stimulus measures that many investors say is necessary to prevent the economy form losing more momentum.

The Antipodean currencies also benefited from the broad-based weakness in the greenback. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7237, close to the highest in one-and-a-half years, while the New Zealand dollar bought $0.6683, which is near its strongest since January.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 450 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Australias second most populous state of Victoria on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 450 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared with eight fatalities and 471 cases a day earlier. The state began a six-week total loc...

Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat, terming them a threat to the national security and to the countrys economy. The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his t...

Golf-Brawny DeChambeau's driver snaps after swing at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has been swinging his driver with such ferocity in recent months that it may only have been a matter of time before the bulked-up golfers beaten down club snapped in two pieces.A cracking sound could be heard when DeChambe...

Braves walk off over Jays on Markakis' homer

Nick Markakis delivered a walk-off homer with one out in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Markakis reached low to connect with a breaking ball from Wilmer Font 0-1 and smoked it d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020