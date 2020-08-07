Unisys announces new secure payment platform based on air cargo software

Left Menu
Updated: 07-08-2020 08:49 IST
The Application Programming Interface (API) integration connects PayCargo directly into Unisys’ cargo management Digi-Portal system. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the development of a new secure payment platform based on Unisys Digistics™ air cargo software. The new platform enables cargo providers to move cargo faster and reduce payment costs while providing more convenient payment options, including direct ACH debits, prefunded accounts or credit card payments.

Developed as part of a collaboration between Unisys and PayCargo, a provider of electronic invoicing and settlement solutions for the shipping industry, the integrated solution enables carriers to process payments more quickly, while allowing clients to have their cargo released on the same day. In addition, all payments made via PayCargo can be viewed on the AWB Charges function within the Unisys Digistics solution for auditing and payment tracking. Airlines do not need to access multiple systems, and the automated data flow save time and avoid costly human errors.

"Unisys strives to bring the best solutions to market, which includes working with trusted partners who can bring innovative, easily-integrated technology that provides added value to our air cargo clients," said Curtis Schuler, Unisys vice president, Client Management, Americas. "As a result of our relationship with PayCargo, we are providing real-time payment visibility that not only improves cash management but further creates a seamless, transparent and user-friendly environment that will reduce administrative costs and better manage electronic payments for their business."

Available now, the joint integrated solution from Unisys and PayCargo also automates payment creation for payers, including freight forwarders, importers and Beneficial Cargo Owners, as well as providing real-time remittance validation for airlines to enable the same-day release of cargo. The Application Programming Interface (API) integration connects PayCargo directly into Unisys' cargo management Digi-Portal system.

"The integration between PayCargo and Unisys is now more important than ever, helping to transform the industry with digital solutions that add meaningful value. Users on both sides of a transaction have visibility into billing, which enables them to address any issues immediately and make payments more efficiently," said Lionel van der Walt, president and chief executive officer of the Americas, PayCargo.

Launched in 2017, Digistics is an award-winning holistic and integrated modular air cargo software logistics solution that allows carriers to streamline freight management and improve their operational efficiency. Unisys' Digi-Portal e-commerce platform services and connects a global community of more than 25,000 buyers at forwarders, airlines, general sales agents and handlers across more than 140 countries.

