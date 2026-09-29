Former Hungarian culture minister detained after allegations of misappropriation

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 14:16 IST
Former Hungarian culture minister detained after allegations of misappropriation

A former minister in ex-Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet ​has been detained, prosecutors said on Tuesday, ​over accusations of misappropriation at the National ‌Cultural ​Fund (NKA), a body overseen by the culture ministry. Former culture minister and current member of parliament Balazs Hanko was taken into custody late on Monday ‌at the National Tax and Customs Administration after lawmakers voted to lift his parliamentary immunity.

Hanko has denied any wrongdoing.

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