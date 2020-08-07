Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-China July exports rise at fastest pace in 7 months, but imports fall

"The data is in line with our forecast for exports to recover more decisively in H2 alongside the global economy," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics research at Oxford Economics, in a note after the data release. "However, the road ahead may be bumpy as new export orders remain weak and the recovery path will be uneven across economies." China's economy is gradually emerging from a record contraction in the first quarter but there are doubts if the momentum can be sustained as rising coronavirus cases worldwide weigh on demand.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:26 IST
WRAPUP 1-China July exports rise at fastest pace in 7 months, but imports fall

China's exports rose at the fastest pace in seven months in July, while imports declined, painting a mixed picture for the economy as it recovers from its pandemic-induced slump.

Exports in July increased 7.2% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since December last year, customs data showed on Friday, confounding analysts' expectations for a 0.2% drop and quickening from a 0.5% increase in June. Imports, on the other hand, swung back into contraction, missing market expectations for a 1.0% increase. They had bucked the trend in the previous month.

The country's trade surplus for July stood at $62.33 billion, compared with an expected $42 billion surplus forecast in the poll and a surplus of $46.42 billion in June. "The data is in line with our forecast for exports to recover more decisively in H2 alongside the global economy," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics research at Oxford Economics, in a note after the data release.

"However, the road ahead may be bumpy as new export orders remain weak and the recovery path will be uneven across economies." China's economy is gradually emerging from a record contraction in the first quarter but there are doubts if the momentum can be sustained as rising coronavirus cases worldwide weigh on demand. Chinese consumption is also subdued amid job losses and concerns about a resurgence in infections.

The country's export performance, boosted by record shipments of medical supplies and robust demand for electronic products, has not been as severely affected by the global slowdown as some analysts had feared. Imports of industrial raw materials remained robust, with record imports of iron ore and copper, along with a sharp jump in crude oil.

A point of pressure on the trade front however has been rocky U.S.-China relations, with tensions expected to escalate ahead of the United State's presidential election. The country's trade surplus with the United States widened to $32.46 billion in July from $29.41 billion in June.

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are set to review the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances during a video conference on Aug. 15. (Additional reporting by Colin Qian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa's political alliance won two-third majority in parliament polls

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksas party and its allies won an overwhelming two-thirds majority in a parliament election, results showed on Friday, giving him the power to enact sweeping changes to the constitution.The governing Sri L...

Bihar govt in SC seeks dismissal of actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Bihar govt in SC seeks dismissal of actress Rhea Chakrabortys plea for transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case....

Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content

Files by Google, an app that helps users free up space, manage content, and share files on their phones, has launched a new privacy feature, Safe Folder, to keep personal content including important documents, images, videos, and audio file...

Soccer-Beijing, Guangzhou stay perfect in CSL

Beijing Guoans Alan Carvalho opened his account for the club as they eased past Tianjin Teda 3-1 in the Chinese Super League CSL to maintain their 100 start to the season. Brazilian-born striker Carvalho -- who is a naturalised Chinese citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020