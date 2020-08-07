AU Bank forays into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru
AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, on Friday announced its foray into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru. With this branch at J.P. Nagar here, AU Bank has 664 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory. Another branch is going to be launched at Residency Road here this month, it said in a statement.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:03 IST
AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, on Friday announced its foray into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru. With this branch at J.P. Nagar here, AU Bank has 664 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory.
Another branch is going to be launched at Residency Road here this month, it said in a statement. In the last three years as a bank, AU has built a net worth of about Rs 4,600 crore, deposit base of over Rs 26,000 crore and a strong lending base of about Rs 30,000 crore, the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI
- READ MORE ON:
- AU Small Finance Bank
- Bengaluru
- India
- AU Bank
- Union Territory
- JP Nagar
- Residency Road
ALSO READ
'End could have been better': Kumble reflects on coaching India
INSIGHT-Signs of farm 'revolution' in India as coronavirus prompts change
India must speak against China's expansionism in Asia-Pacific region, report says
'How should India deal with China?' Rahul Gandhi to explain in 3rd part of video series today
India has been a reliable partner in the global supply chain: Ambassador Sandhu