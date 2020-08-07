Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the coronavirus and the first to reopen after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March. The Chinese economy, the world's second-largest, grew by 3.2 per cent over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as factories and stores reopened, rebounding from the previous quarter's 6.8 per cent contraction.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:16 IST
China's July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war

China's exports rose 7.5 per cent in July over a year earlier in a positive sign for its economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Sales to the United States rose 12.5 per cent despite a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.

Overall, exports rose to USD 237.6 billion, an improvement over June's 3 per cent gain. Imports weakened by 1.4 per cent to USD 175.3 billion. China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the coronavirus and the first to reopen after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

The Chinese economy, the world's second-largest, grew by 3.2 per cent over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as factories and stores reopened, rebounding from the previous quarter's 6.8 per cent contraction. Chinese exports rebounded faster than the global total, suggesting manufacturers are taking market share from competitors in countries that might still be under restrictions that hamper trade.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Maha's Deolali

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday flagged off the countrys first Kisan Rail train from Deolali in Nashik to Danapur in Bihar, through video-conferencing. Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister for agriculture and farmers w...

Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, says it will boost economy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy under which his government will waive registration fee and road tax, and provide incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital. Addressing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks end four-day winning streak as U.S.-China tensions grow

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps, Tencents WeChat and ByteDances Tiktok.Chinese stocks led ...

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanons leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting Revolution they crowded around the visiting lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020