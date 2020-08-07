Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling falls on U.S.-China escalation, erasing gains from BoE meeting

Britain's transition period with the EU is due to end on Dec. 31, after which it will leave the single market and customs union. No post-Brexit trade deal has been struck, leaving the City of London set to lose unfettered access to its biggest customer.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:02 IST
Sterling falls on U.S.-China escalation, erasing gains from BoE meeting
Representative image

Sterling resumed its role as a risk-driven currency on Friday, falling against the dollar as global market sentiment turned sour after an escalation of U.S.-China tensions.

World stocks tumbled and the U.S. dollar rose after U.S. President Donald Trump banned U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps: Tencent's messenger app WeChat and ByteDance's video-sharing app TikTok. Tensions between the world's two largest economies has been simmering for months, with the United States blaming China for the novel coronavirus outbreak and moves to curb freedoms in Hong Kong.

After three days of falling, the dollar appeared to regain its functioning as a safe haven, rising against a basket of currencies. Cable fell as low as $1.31 just after 0400 GMT and was at $1.3111 by 0736 GMT, down 0.2% since New York's close.

Versus the euro it was broadly steady, at 90.33 pence per euro. Sterling had risen to a five-month high on Thursday after the Bank of England struck a less pessimistic tone about the coronavirus-battered British economy. nL8N2F82PZ] The central bank said the economy would not recover its pre-pandemic size until the end of 2021.

Traders also took confidence from the absence of a signal that the central bank would introduce negative rates. The possibility of negative rates has been cited by analysts as a reason for recent sterling weakness. Negative rates "are part of our toolbox ... But at the moment we do not have a plan to use them," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said.

"Even though the tool was officially still on the cards the debate in the monetary policy report suggests that the central bankers are not convinced of the positive effects and are therefore only likely to use this step as a very last resort, Commerzbank FX strategist Thu Lan Nguyen wrote in a note to clients." Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Friday that hardship lies ahead for the British economy.

He said he was optimistic a lot of the emergency government-backed loans given to companies during the pandemic will be repaid, and that a trade deal with the European Union was still possible in September. A Reuters poll found that sterling is expected to lose some of its gains this year due to fears around Brexit and COVID-19.

The range of 12-month forecasts was wide: $1.18 to $1.44. Britain's transition period with the EU is due to end on Dec. 31, after which it will leave the single market and customs union.

No post-Brexit trade deal has been struck, leaving the City of London set to lose unfettered access to its biggest customer.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Singer Selena Gomez puts her culinary skills to test for new show

Selena Gomezs much-awaited cooking show, premiering from August 13 on HBO Max, will see the singer put her culinary skills to test, albeit with some professional help. According to CNN, Selena Chef was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic,...

IPL gets in principle permission from Indian govt to hold its 13th edition in UAE

The Indian Premier League IPL has received the Indian governments in-principle permission to conduct its 13th edition in the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India sources confirmed on Friday. However, the official document is yet t...

Bauer gives Reds strong chance to break skid vs. Brewers

Trevor Bauer has been nothing short of brilliant in the young and unique Major League Baseball season. The Cincinnati right-hander will try to continue that early success when he starts for the visiting Reds in the opener of a three-game we...

PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra RSK, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhis Champaran Satyagraha, in New De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020