Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sea and road transport recover after easing of lockdown restrictions: Ind-Ra

A moderate recovery for sea and road transport is underway post the easing of lockdown restrictions while air transport remains severely stressed, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:14 IST
Sea and road transport recover after easing of lockdown restrictions: Ind-Ra
Ports volumes recovered by 80 to 85 pc of normal levels in June.. Image Credit: ANI

A moderate recovery for sea and road transport is underway post the easing of lockdown restrictions while air transport remains severely stressed, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). India's ports volumes recovered by 80 to 85 per cent of normal levels in June post a sharp 21 to 23 per cent year-on-year drop in volumes during April and May.

Imports have been severely hit while exports have recovered to the pre-COVID levels, said Ind-Ra in the first edition of its credit news digest on India's logistics sector. Road transport volumes may also have recovered as indicated by the e-way bill collection and diesel consumption being at about 85 per cent of the pre-COVID levels.

However, air transport is reeling under pressure with passenger traffic practically at nil levels and freight traffic at 60 per cent of the normal levels in May. The overall major port volumes declined 15 per cent year-on-year in June as against 21 to 23 per cent decline in the preceding two months supported by a 26 per cent jump in iron ore export from eastern ports.

Imports have remained sluggish while a rebound in export to pre-COVID level led to India's import-export mix changing to 58:38 (4 per cent for transhipment) in June from the normal split of 65:30. Dwell time for import containers at JNPT Port rose three times in May (65 hours versus normal run-rate of 20 to 30 hours), although recovering to 38 hours in June.

The market share of rail rose sharply over the five months ended June to around 25 per cent (normal run-rate of about 15 per cent) due to the shortage of truck drivers and a significant reduction in railway haulage time as passenger trains were not running. However, two indicators for road volumes -- e-way bill collection and diesel consumption -- have already recovered to about 85 per cent of their normal levels, indicating that rail may have already conceded its market share gains to road in the last two months.

Freight differential between rail and road remained stable with rail freight rates stable at Rs 1.8 per tonne per km while road freight rates remained elevated at Rs 2.6 per tonne per km. Standalone truck operators are likely to remain under pressure, given that diesel prices have risen by about 27 per cent in the last two months, while freight rates have remained stable. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. pledges over $17 mln in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, says embassy

The United States has pledged over 17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, following Tuesdays Beirut port explosion, the U.S. embassy said on Friday.It said in a statement that the aid included food assistance, medical supplies and ...

Energy costs to fall for millions of Britons from October

Energy prices are set to fall for millions of British households from October after the energy regulator said it would lower its cap on the most widely used tariffs by about 7.5. A cap on electricity and gas bills came into effect in Januar...

Ahmedabad's Udgam and Zebar school insured all the staff during COVID-19 pandemic

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, Aug 7 ANINewsVoir In the challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic when the schools are facing a hard time to pay their teachers, Ahmedabad based Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children came up with a un...

Jharkhand govt to encourage sports & sportspersons: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said his government was committed to encourage sports and sportspersons and will bring a new sports policy soon. The chief minister said this after he received information in his twitter handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020