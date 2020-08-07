Nalco-Midhani JV to rope in environmental consultant for proposed AP aluminium plant

Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd (UADNL), a joint venture firm of Nalco and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani), plans to rope in a consultant for getting environmental clearance for its proposed high-end aluminium alloy plant at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The contractor or consulting agency will have to obtain environmental clearance including preparation or conducting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies, prepare environmental management plan for the project site and other studies, according to a tender floated by the JV.

The environmental consultant will fulfil the statutory requirement and assist UADNL in obtaining environmental clearance for the Nellore project from appropriate authorities, the tender document said. The JV has been formed to set up 60,000 tonnes per annum high-end aluminium alloy production plant at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

UADNL is proposed to manufacture and supply aluminium alloy products consisting of flat rolled products, forgings, extrusions etc to meet the strategic requirement of defence, aerospace and transport applications under 'Make in India' approach of the government..