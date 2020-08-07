Left Menu
Number of cases on Norwegian ship rises to 62

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:13 IST
The number of people on a Norwegian cruise ship who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen to 62. Following the outbreak on the MS Roald Amundsen, the ship's owner halted all cruises on Monday and Norway closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said that during its two journeys last month, a total of 41 crew members and 21 passengers have tested positive. All the infected passengers are registered as living in Norway. The cruise liner often acts like a local ferry, travelling from port to port along Norway's west coast. Some passengers disembarked along the route and authorities fear they may have spread the virus to local communities.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said Friday that Bent Martini, the ship owner Hurtigruten's chief operating officer who was travelling on the infected ship when it docked in Tromsoe, had been temporarily discharged. It was not clear whether he tested positive.(AP) RUP RUP.

