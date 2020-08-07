Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cos garner Rs 1.55 lakh cr via BSE bond platform in FY21 so far

The investors can bid online and the settlement takes place in an automated way through Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL). So far in the current fiscal, BSE's debt platforms have enabled corporate India to list debt instruments worth Rs 2,03,580 crore (USD 27.16 billion), the exchange said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:12 IST
Cos garner Rs 1.55 lakh cr via BSE bond platform in FY21 so far

Indian companies have raised over Rs 1.55 lakh crore through debt instruments by using BSE Bond platform during the current financial year, the exchange said on Friday. During 2019-20, the platform was used by 116 issuers for garnering over Rs 4.33 lakh crore from commercial papers, and by 121 issuers for raising Rs 3.36 lakh crore via bonds.

BSE Bond platform allows corporates to remotely set up their issues and open for subscription seamlessly. The investors can bid online and the settlement takes place in an automated way through Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL).

So far in the current fiscal, BSE's debt platforms have enabled corporate India to list debt instruments worth Rs 2,03,580 crore (USD 27.16 billion), the exchange said in a statement. Of this, Rs 1,55,717 crore (USD 20.77 billion) have been raised using BSE Bond platform, it added.

The exchange, further, said that as many as 12 PSUs raised Rs 17,370 crore using BSE Bond platform. These PSUs garnered funds under Bharat Bond ETF programme launched by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

These bond issues successfully took place on BSE Bond platform between July 27 and August 7. "BSE firmly believes that Indian bond market is tapping ample potential for sizeable growth and India is parking its domestic savings in the most judicious manner," BSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Since inception of the BSE Bond platform on July 1, 2016, more than Rs 12.68 lakh crore have been garnered by companies. The platform was launched to facilitate online bidding for private placement of debt securities.

The platform, which allows all categories of investors to place bids, helps bring in transparency and efficiency in price discovery for private placement of debt securities..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MHA sends senior and mid-level IPS officers to paramilitary forces, some elevated

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a series of orders sent several IPS officers to paramilitary forces and other organisations on deputation on Friday. CBI Joint Director Amrit Mohan Prasad has been appointed as Additional Director General ADG...

Norwegians urged to avoid travel abroad to limit virus

Norwegians should avoid all travel abroad, even to countries with few COVID-19 cases, to prevent a resurgence in the coronavirus, the health minister said on Friday. There is still little contamination in Norway but we see increased contami...

Betting markets favor Biden over Trump, but odds narrow in U.S. race

Betting markets favor Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Republican President Donald Trump in Novembers U.S. election, though the odds between them have narrowed during the last week, two betting market aggregators said.Britis...

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed

The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is stalling hiring and slowing an economic rebound. With confirmed viral cases still elevated in much of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020