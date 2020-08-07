Left Menu
Mansukh Mandaviya launches Online Exit Examination for seafarers

The Minister expressed happiness that working of the training institutions is evolving with the changing times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:44 IST
Shri Mandaviya added that India is the only country in the world, which has started online examination for the seafarers from the comfort of their home in this pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya launched Online Exit Examination for the seafarers via virtual ceremony here today. Seafarers, who are getting training in different Maritime Training Institutes under Directorate General of Shipping, can now appear in the exam from the comfort of their homes in this unprecedented time of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his inaugural address, Shri Mandaviya said that India is known for its skilled and quality seafarers. From 1.54 lakh seafarers in 2017, we have reached 2.34 lakh seafarers in 2019 and our target is to prepare 5 lakh seafarers to cater to the growing needs of Indian and global maritime industry. "It is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision that the Maritime sector can generate an enormous number of jobs for Indian youth and the Shipping ministry is putting all its effort to seize these employment opportunities and fulfilling the PM's vision", the Minister added.

The Minister expressed happiness that working of the training institutions is evolving with the changing times. Shri Mandaviya added that India is the only country in the world, which has started online examination for the seafarers from the comfort of their home in this pandemic. He said that because of the online exam, the accuracy of the exam and uniformity in assessment of candidates can be ensured. With the online exam, seafarers will get a chance to qualify the exit exam at the comfort of their homes.

In a virtual inauguration ceremony, DG Shipping Shri Amitabh Kumar apprised the Minister with the entire online examination system. The Online Exit Examination designed with enhanced security features enables candidates to take the examination from home, with almost zero possibility of any misconduct during the exam, he said. The candidates can give the Exit exam by login on https://www.dgsexams.in/ website.

The three-tier training system for modular courses comprising of e-learning platforms, virtual classroom by the approved training institutes, and end of the course virtual online exit examination is a solution which ensures not only quality & standards of training, but also tests the knowledge attained by the seafarers and ensures that the requirement of administration and supervision by the maritime administration is complied with, even if the online training is being provided to the seafarers from the comforts of their homes.

Shri Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary Shipping along with senior officials of the ministry, officers from Directorate General of Shipping, Maritime Training Institutes and seafarers were present in the virtual launching ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

