Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindspace Business Parks REIT zooms over 10 pc in debut trade

Mindspace Business Parks REIT made its market debut on Friday and closed with a premium of over 10 per cent against its issue price of Rs 275 per unit. The units of the REIT listed at Rs 304, reflecting a gain of 10.54 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:37 IST
Mindspace Business Parks REIT zooms over 10 pc in debut trade

Mindspace Business Parks REIT made its market debut on Friday and closed with a premium of over 10 per cent against its issue price of Rs 275 per unit. The units of the REIT listed at Rs 304, reflecting a gain of 10.54 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it touched a high of Rs 308.90, zooming 12.32 per cent. Later, it closed at Rs 303.87, up 10.49 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed at Rs 303, a gain of 10.18 per cent after debuting at Rs 302, a rise of 9.81 per cent. The company's market valuation was at Rs 18,020.04 crore on the BSE. In volume terms, 18.45 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 2.70 crore on NSE. The Rs 4,500-crore public issue of Mindspace Business Parks REIT was subscribed nearly 13 times late last month. REIT, a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago and is aimed at attracting investments into the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets.

It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation. The price band for its public issue was fixed at Rs 274-275 per unit.

A filing on the BSE earlier in the day noted that trading members of the exchange are informed that effective August 7, 2020, the units of Mindspace Business Parks REIT are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'IF' group securities..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclist Jakobsen awake from coma, in good condition

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, who was put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line in the Tour of Polands first stage on Wednesday, is awake and in good condition, tour organizers said on Friday.Jakobsen, who rides for ...

Odd News Roundup: Paws for reflection: British Foreign Office cat heads for retirement and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Paws for reflection British Foreign Office cat heads for retirementPalmerston, the cat who has lived at the Foreign Office for four and a half years, will trade in his London residence for r...

MHA sends senior and mid-level IPS officers to paramilitary forces, some elevated

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a series of orders sent several IPS officers to paramilitary forces and other organisations on deputation on Friday. CBI Joint Director Amrit Mohan Prasad has been appointed as Additional Director General ADG...

Norwegians urged to avoid travel abroad to limit virus

Norwegians should avoid all travel abroad, even to countries with few COVID-19 cases, to prevent a resurgence in the coronavirus, the health minister said on Friday. There is still little contamination in Norway but we see increased contami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020