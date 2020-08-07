Left Menu
Development News Edition

M&M Q1 consolidated profit falls 94 pc at Rs 55 cr

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 894.11 crore in the same period last fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 16,321.34 crore as against Rs 26,041.02 crore in the year-ago period, down 37 per cent, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:45 IST
M&M Q1 consolidated profit falls 94 pc at Rs 55 cr

Homegrown diversified group Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported 94 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 54.64 crore for June quarter 2020, adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 894.11 crore in the same period last fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 16,321.34 crore as against Rs 26,041.02 crore in the year-ago period, down 37 per cent, it added. The automotive segment posted a revenue of Rs 6,508.6 crore in the first quarter, down from Rs 13,547.84 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Farm equipment segment's revenue was Rs 4,906.92 crore as against Rs 6,077.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue from financial services stood at Rs 3,031.69 crore as compared to Rs 2,822.03 crore in first quarter last year. Hospitality segment recorded a revenue of Rs 294.26 crore as against Rs 612.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company added.

The Group's operations and financial results for the quarter have been adversely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, due to which operations were suspended for part of the quarter and gradually resumed with requisite precautions, M&M said. It said its standalone profit after tax for the first quarter was at Rs 112.1 crore as against Rs 2,313.82 crore.

Standalone revenue from operations was Rs 5,602.18 crore as compared to Rs 12,922.72 crore in the year-ago period. "The timely relaxation of the lockdown for the agricultural sector along with positive rural sentiment led to good sales numbers for tractors during the quarter despite the supply chain issues, showing a positive growth rates in May and June 2020," M&M said.

In the first quarter, the domestic auto industry, excluding two- wheelers, reported a de-growth of 81.5 per cent  over the previous year. After the first ever zero sales in April, the industry is finding its way back. The company's key brands which have a strong rural bias saw good demand in June. However, low pipeline inventory coupled with the challenges of ramping up production due to supply chain issues affected sales, M&M noted.

"The company continues its strong focus on cost management to improve its financial performance in these testing times. Its timely decision to raise funds along with good cash generation in the quarter has further strengthened the  cash position," it added. M&M Deputy Managing Director and CFO Anish Shah said the capital expenditure for the current fiscal has been scaled down to Rs 9,000 crore from earlier announced Rs 12,000 crore due to the ongoing market conditions.

He added that the company was evaluating its various international subsidiaries which have been witnessing losses. He, however, said the evaluation would not mean that entire international units will be closed.

"We expect losses from international subsidiaries to come down very significantly as we go from this year to next year," Shah said adding that as part of conserving cash, the automaker has decided not to participate in the US Postal Service tender. "We had been working for last few years for preparing for the bid for USPS, it was a significant investment of about half a billion dollars. Looking at the current environment and from capital allocation point of view, we have decided not to go ahead with this investment," Shah noted.

The company's board on Friday approved an enabling resolution to seek approval of the shareholders to reduce its percentage shareholding in SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC). This is to induct potential investors into SYMC or to otherwise meet the fund requirements of the Korean automaker through sources other than M&M, it added.

The M&M board had decided on April 3, 2020 that the automaker will not make any further investment in SYMC other than USD 32 million to help the Korean firm tide over the immediate fund requirements. PTI MSS RKL ANU ANU.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Food Ministry to move cabinet note on extension of sugar buffer stock subsidy scheme: Secy

The Food Ministry will soon move a Cabinet note seeking extension of the sugar buffer stock subsidy scheme for next year, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday. Under the scheme that ended on July 31, a buffer stock of 4 million to...

Cyclist Jakobsen awake from coma, in good condition

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, who was put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line in the Tour of Polands first stage on Wednesday, is awake and in good condition, tour organizers said on Friday.Jakobsen, who rides for ...

Odd News Roundup: Paws for reflection: British Foreign Office cat heads for retirement and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Paws for reflection British Foreign Office cat heads for retirementPalmerston, the cat who has lived at the Foreign Office for four and a half years, will trade in his London residence for r...

MHA sends senior and mid-level IPS officers to paramilitary forces, some elevated

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a series of orders sent several IPS officers to paramilitary forces and other organisations on deputation on Friday. CBI Joint Director Amrit Mohan Prasad has been appointed as Additional Director General ADG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020