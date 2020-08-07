Left Menu
Food Ministry to move cabinet note on extension of sugar buffer stock subsidy scheme: Secy

The Food Ministry will soon move a Cabinet note seeking extension of the sugar buffer stock subsidy scheme for next year, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday. The ministry will move a Cabinet note in this regard," Pandey told PTI. The Niti Aayog task force has submitted its report and has recommended 10-12 recommendations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:33 IST
The Food Ministry will soon move a Cabinet note seeking extension of the sugar buffer stock subsidy scheme for next year, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday. Under the scheme that ended on July 31, a buffer stock of 4 million tonne of sugar was created, for which the government has reimbursed the carrying cost of about Rs 1,674 crore to participating sugar mills.

The scheme was introduced in August 2018 for improving the liquidity position of sugar mills, enabling them to clear cane arrears of farmers and stabilise local sugar price. "A task force under the Niti Aayog in a report has recommended scrapping of buffer stock subsidy on sugar. A decision on this will be taken by the Cabinet. The ministry will move a Cabinet note in this regard," Pandey told PTI.

The Niti Aayog task force has submitted its report and has recommended 10-12 recommendations. One of them is to do away with the buffer stock scheme, he said. "Whether to extend the scheme or scrap, it will be decided by the Cabinet," he added.

In its report submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the task force has said maintenance charges given to mills act as an additional expense on the government exchequer, as the stocks are usually resold in the market the following year. It is of the view that there is no justification for the continuation of the scheme in its current form. Meanwhile, sugar cooperative body National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories has sought an extension of the scheme so that millers can continue to get relief from the government. The government has pegged the country's total sugar production to decline by 18 per cent to 27.3 million tonne in the ongoing 2019-20 season (October-September) on fall in sugarcane output in key growing states.

