Left Menu
Development News Edition

Birla Corporation Q1 net profit falls 53pc to Rs 66 crore

MP Birla group's flagship company Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 66 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:36 IST
Birla Corporation Q1 net profit falls 53pc to Rs 66 crore

MP Birla group's flagship company Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 66 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had posted a net profit of Rs 141 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenue was also down by around 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,241 crore during the period under review. The Kolkata-headquartered firm said that the results show the impact of the severe disruptions in key markets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The construction activities in urban areas have been affected due to substantial reduction in workforce, it said. Its cash profit declined by 44 per cent to Rs 172 crore in the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal as compared to Rs 305 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) also fell by 37 per cent to Rs 252 crore during the April-June period as against Rs 402 crore in the corresponding quarter last year..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

White House's Kudlow says more COVID-19 talks expected Friday -Bloomberg TV

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said more talks were expected on Friday between the White House and Democrats on further coronavirus relief aid after negotiations appeared to have stalled the day before.Im sure there will be talks...

Rs 4 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amount were handed over to the families of...

Hockey captain Manpreet, 3 other players test positive for COVID-19

The Indian mens hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the national camps resumption in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India SAI said on Friday. Besides Manpreet, defender S...

Two members of 'Thak-Thak Gang' held in Delhi, Rs 1-cr jewellery recovered

The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected members of of the Thak-Thak Gang, which is known for distracting the attention of its targets before robbing them, and recovered jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore, officials said on Friday. The accu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020