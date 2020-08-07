Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's power transmission segment may attract Rs 1.8 lakh cr investment by FY25: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:40 IST
India's power transmission segment may attract Rs 1.8 lakh cr investment by FY25: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The domestic power transmission segment is expected to attract investments worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the next five years, according to a report by rating agency ICRA. It said evacuation infrastructure for renewable energy (RE) projects will drive investments in the power transmission segment.

"ICRA expects an investment of Rs 1.8 trillion (Rs 1.8 lakh crore) over the five-year period from FY21 (financial year 2020-21) to FY25 in the power transmission segment at an all-India level, driven by evacuation infrastructure for RE projects," the rating agency said on Friday in the report. It added that in line with a shift in policy focus from conventional sources (coal and gas) to renewable power sources (wind and solar), the focus of the transmission segment is towards augmenting infrastructure for evacuation of power generated by RE projects.

Sabyasachi Majumdar, group head and senior vice-president (corporate ratings) of ICRA, said the Centre has lined up 14 transmission projects under the tariff-based competitive bidding (RBCB) route for evacuating power from 25-gigawatt RE projects. The government has also lined up another six projects in the intra-state segment, providing healthy pipeline for private sector players, he added.

There is likely to be a slowdown in electricity demand and investments in the sector in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19-induced disruption but recovery is expected from 2021-22 onwards, he said. ICRA said the private sector's share is expected to witness healthy growth over the next four-five years, while Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and other state transmission utilities are likely to remain major players in the power transmission segment.

On the issues in the segment, the agency said, "The key challenge for the winning bidders under the TBCB route has been delays in execution, mainly because of delays in securing right of way, forest clearances and re-routing requirements in some cases." It added that this, in turn, results in cost overruns, thereby putting pressure on the return and debt coverage metrics for the developers. "The median delay for projects awarded under the TBCB route has been about 8.5 months." Girishkumar Kadam, sector head and vice-president (corporate ratings) of ICRA, said the lockdown restrictions during the first quarter of the current fiscal and consequent constraints in terms of labor availability are likely to result into delays by 3-5 months for under-implementation transmission projects. He added that it will lead to cost overrun for such projects. As a result, availability of relief under force majeure clause from the appropriate regulatory commission would be important for such projects, he said.

The lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 led to an adverse impact on the finances of distribution utilities, leading to delays in payments to power generation and transmission companies, he added.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways to operate multiple weekly flights between India and London from August 17

British Airways said on Friday it will operate multiple weekly relief flights between four Indian cities and London from August 17 as per a bilateral arrangement signed with the Indian government. In a press release, the airline said it wil...

Bank of Maharashtra slashes MCLR by up to 20 bps for select tenors

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it has slashed marginal cost of funds-based lending rates MCLR by up to 20 basis points bps for select tenors effective today. This is the fifth consecutive MCLR cut by the Pune-based lender.On...

Workers at convention in Milwaukee test positive

Three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the events organizers.Daily screening began last week for people working at the Wisconsin Center in pr...

706 villages in 17 districts affected by floods in UP

As many as 706 villages across 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods so far, while many major rivers continue to be in spate, officials said on Friday. Sharda river at Palia Kalan Lakhimpur Kheri, Rapti river at Bird Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020