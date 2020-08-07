UK says has agreement with Japan on core elements of trade deal

Britain and Japan have reached consensus on core elements of a post-Brexit bilateral trade deal which the two countries hope to seal in principle later this month, British trade minister Liz Truss said on Friday.

"Negotiations have been positive and productive, and we have reached consensus on the major elements of a deal, including ambitious provisions in areas like digital, data and financial services that go significantly beyond the EU-Japan deal," Truss said in a statement. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)