Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Sons chief for greater use of ADR, technology to reduce court cases

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday made a strong case for greater use of the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism and technology to reduce the number of cases pending in different courts. At this time, a subject like alternative dispute resolution or ADR is something that can make an enormous difference," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:02 IST
Tata Sons chief for greater use of ADR, technology to reduce court cases

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday made a strong case for greater use of the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism and technology to reduce the number of cases pending in different courts. Observing that India's judicial system has a huge capacity issue, he said around 3 crore cases are pending across various courts, as per the National Judicial Data Grid. "If you take high courts and Supreme Court, we have over 45 lakh cases that are pending," he said while addressing a centenary celebration programme of eminent jurist Nani Palkhivala, organised by Sastra University. "Typically case takes 4-5 years for resolution and normally 40 per cent of the total disputed settlement is already spent during this period, but if you take into account the time value of money and other calculations, almost 100 per cent is gone. "From a corporate sector point of view, the estimated number is around Rs 45,000 crore per annum. So I think it's a huge overhead, huge spend, huge inefficiency which needs to be addressed. At this time, a subject like alternative dispute resolution or ADR is something that can make an enormous difference," he said. Modalities and systems are required to give confidence to both the disagreeing parties that a settlement or judgement can happen with little or no litigation, Chandrasekaran said, adding that the time is right both for ADR and artificial intelligence. He said any societal problem of India can be solved by the use of technology but not by technology alone. "Solution happens when we can remove the jargons of technology...You have to make sure that artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, cloud... all of these in combination can be made to solve large societal problems by putting them in the hands of large masses - people who are skilled or non-skilled," he said. Earlier this year, Chief Justice S A Bobde had underlined the need for artificial intelligence in the judicial system, especially in cases of repetitive nature and document management, to expedite the dispute resolution process. The use of technology in judicial functioning is a fascinating area and a significant breakthrough, he had said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UN releases $6M, assesses shelter need in Beirut

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released 6 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beiruts port, bringing the total U.N. funding for relief efforts to 15 million. Under-Secretary-General for Hu...

Meth worth Rs 10.50 crore seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 10.50 crore were seized near the Myanmar border in Mizorams Champhai district, officials said on Friday. A Myanmarese national was also arrested in the joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police ...

Cricket-Stokes, Woakes keep England in the hunt in first test v Pakistan

England roared back into contention with the ball but Pakistan remained in the driving seat following an intriguing third day of the first test at Old Trafford on Friday.Pakistan closed the day on 137 for eight in their second innings, an o...

Beauvillier scores twice as Islanders eliminate Panthers

Anthony Beauvillier scored two first-period goals as the New York Islanders earned a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Friday afternoon in Toronto. The Islanders needed four games to eliminate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020