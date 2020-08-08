G C Murmu sworn in as CAG
Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer (retired) of Gujarat cadre, will have a tenure up to November 20, 2024, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:46 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu was sworn in on Saturday as the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Murmu made and subscribed to the oath of office before President Ram Nath Kovind, it said in a statement.
At a ceremony held in the Ashoka Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, it said. Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer (retired) of Gujarat cadre, will have a tenure up to November 20, 2024, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments. CAG reports are laid before the Parliament and legislatures of the states. PTI AKV HMB
ALSO READ
Kashmir's Farhana Bhat makes mark in Bollywood, bags 2 more projects
President Ram Nath Kovind speaks to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on flood situation, offers solidarity: CMO.
No resident of Srinagar in terrorist ranks after killing of top LeT commander: Kashmir IGP
Farooq Abdullah calls for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, pins hopes on SC
Militant affiliated to Al-Badr outfit 'rescued' in Kashmir: Police