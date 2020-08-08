Left Menu
Tata Motors rolls out heath, hygiene accessories

The products include, air purifier, air filter and sanitisation kits. The air purifier can be easily fitted in the cup holder slot of all Tata cars.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has launched a range of health and hygiene accessories for its customers. In line with the company's ongoing endeavour to ensure the safety of its customers at all times, these accessories are designed to provide car owners with an additional level of safety, Tata Motors said in a statement.

All these will be offered as genuine accessories and will be available across the company outlets in the country, it added. The products include, air purifier, air filter and sanitisation kits.

The air purifier can be easily fitted in the cup holder slot of all Tata cars. The air filter on the other hand can be installed in the Nexon and the Harrier as of now. Sanitisation kit includes hand sanitizer, N95 masks, hand gloves, safety touch key, tissue box, mist diffuser among others.

