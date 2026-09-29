Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA accuses UEFA of 'misinformation campaign' in response to filing

FIFA on Tuesday accused UEFA of waging a "misinformation campaign" and trying to influence the race for its ​presidency as world soccer's governing body urged a U.S. court to reject a discovery request linked to a controversial investment proposal.

Last month, ​UEFA asked a US federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents for use ‌in ​a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over a now-abandoned plan to transfer World Cup commercial rights into a subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Soccer-Infantino orders FIFA funding review after UEFA, CONCACAF seek $2.1 billion payout

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ordered an assessment of proposals to distribute more money to national associations, following calls from UEFA and CONCACAF for a $2.1 billion payout from the governing body's reserves, but stopped short of committing to ‌an amount. In a letter to the six continental confederation presidents seen by Reuters on Monday, Infantino said the assessment would go before the FIFA Council on October 15, with any additional funding subject to financial checks and formal approval.

Soccer-'The emperor is naked': UEFA's Ceferin takes aim at FIFA boss Infantino

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said 'the emperor is naked' on Tuesday in a blistering attack on FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his failed plan to sell a stake in the governing body's commercial rights to private investors. Addressing the European Football Clubs General Assembly in Copenhagen, Ceferin invoked Hans Christian Andersen's "The Emperor's New Clothes" as he criticised the ‌language FIFA had used to defend Infantino's shelved FIFA Forward Enterprise project.

Report: Panthers G Damien Lewis (elbow) to miss time

Carolina Panthers starting left guard Damien Lewis will sit out a few weeks with a UCL injury in his elbow, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. Lewis will miss Sunday night's ‌game against the visiting Detroit Lions. Carolina (1-2) will then enter its bye week before returning to visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 18.

Whitecaps extend M Thomas Muller through 2027

The Vancouver Whitecaps signed MLS All-Star Thomas Muller to a contract extension through the 2027 season on Tuesday. The 37-year-old German midfielder has 31 goal contributions (19 goals, 12 assists) in 45 appearances since joining the Whitecaps in August 2025.

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing to part ways after 2026

Brad Keselowski will depart RFK Racing at the end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced on Tuesday. Keselowski, 42, is a 2012 Cup Series champion. He is a winner of 36 races at the Cup level but only one (Goodyear 400 in May 2024) since joining ⁠the organization as ​a driver and co-owner at the beginning of the 2022 season.

Olympics-LA28 Games torch relay ⁠to travel through all 50 US states

The torch relay for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will travel through all 50 US states, beginning its domestic journey in Atlanta in a nod to the city's hosting of the 1996 Summer Games, LA28 said on Tuesday. LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and former Olympic officials at City Hall ⁠to announce the plan, which organisers said was intended to connect communities across the country ahead of the Los Angeles Games.

Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms

Manchester City have been found guilty of all charges of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 ​seasons, the league said in a statement on Tuesday. City were charged in February 2023 with breaches of the league's financial rules spanning nine seasons following a four-year investigation.

NBA-Wembanyama says Finals loss lingers as Spurs eye new season

Victor Wembanyama said the disappointment of the San Antonio Spurs' ⁠NBA Finals defeat by the New York Knicks has lingered into the offseason, with the Frenchman acknowledging he has endured some difficult nights ahead of the new campaign. Wembanyama, speaking at the Spurs' media day on Monday, said he had allowed himself to confront the emotions of losing the Finals after five games rather than trying to move past them too quickly.

NBA-LeBron soaks in ⁠brotherly ​love in Philly media debut

"You guys know who I am, right?" The name is familiar but the 76ers red, white and blue jersey was new for LeBron James, who opened his introductory press conference on Monday with a quick quip amid the extraordinary buzz that surrounds his arrival in Philadelphia.

Protect College Sports Act gains Senate approval in bipartisan vote

The Protect College Sports Act took its next step forward on Monday, with the Senate voting overwhelmingly 77-22 in favor of the proposed federal legislation reforming college athletics. The bipartisan bill, written by U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and introduced ⁠in June, will now move on to the House of Representatives. The next scheduled House legislative session begins Nov. 9.

Reports: Bucs WR Jalen McMillan (knee) out 6-8 weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks with a PCL injury, multiple ⁠media outlets reported. McMillan re-injured his left knee during the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to ⁠the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. He initially sustained the injury over the summer.

Aaron Judge not on Yankees' wild-card roster

Slugger Aaron Judge is not on the New York Yankees' roster for their American League wild-card series against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees revealed their 26-man roster on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of their best-of-three series in New York.

Jimmy Howard joins PWHL Detroit as goaltenders coach

Longtime Red Wings netminder Jimmy Howard ‌was named the goaltenders coach for PWHL Detroit on ‌Tuesday. Howard, 42, compiled a 246-196-70 record with 24 shutouts, a 2.62 goals- against average and a .912 save percentage in 543 games (523 starts) with the Red ​Wings from 2005-20. He was an NHL All-Star in 2011-12 and 2018-19.