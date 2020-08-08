UP revenue collection improves in July due to financial discipline: state FM

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday said that the state's revenue collection has improved to Rs 10,675.42 crore in July, which is 97.7 per cent of the collection in the year-ago month, due to effective financial discipline. Revenue collection was hit in previous three months due to disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic, he said. "The revenue collection has improved in July because of effective financial discipline. While tax revenue collection in July 2019 was Rs 10,926.36 crore, it is Rs 10,675.42 crore this year which is around 97.7 per cent," Khanna said giving details about collection under different heads.

This shows that the state has been in better position in July when compared to past three months. Things are now getting better, he said and expressed hope that the state will soon be back to the pre-crisis position. Giving credit for this recovery to the financial management and discipline as well as directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that despite the challenge posed by coronavirus pandemic which has had an adverse impact on all financial activities, the state has managed to pay the salaries and pension to its staff in time without delay. The review for the month of July was held on Friday, he said.

Khanna who is also the Parliamentary affairs minister said that the coming session of the Assembly beginning August 20 would be short one in view of the pandemic and social and physical distancing would be strictly followed. The first floor would also be used and guests will not be allowed. Besides, the permanent passes to former MPs and MLAs will also remain suspended, he added..