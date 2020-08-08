Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robust online dispute resolution can facilitate affordable justice delivery, ease of doing biz: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said a robust online dispute resolution (ODR) ecosystem has the potential to ensure justice delivery in a cheaper, quicker and credible manner, which in turn can help in ease of doing business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:10 IST
Robust online dispute resolution can facilitate affordable justice delivery, ease of doing biz: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said a robust online dispute resolution (ODR) ecosystem has the potential to ensure justice delivery in a cheaper, quicker and credible manner, which in turn can help in ease of doing business. Kant further said ODR is a fast-evolving dispute resolution mechanism that uses technology not just to aid, but to proactively assist efficient and affordable justice delivery. He was addressing a virtual seminar on 'Unlocking Online Dispute Resolution to Enhance the Ease of Doing Business'. "A robust ODR ecosystem in India has the potential to facilitate access to justice and the ease of doing business by making dispute resolution cheaper, quicker and most importantly equally credible as conventional methods of dispute resolution," Kant said. Also speaking at the event, former Supreme Court judge Justice B N Srikrishna said ODR can act as a complement to the court system.

"In fact, it will act as an auxiliary of the court system in the sense that it will prevent a large number of litigations unnecessarily that clutter the courts," he said. Online Dispute Resolution can help deliver justice to the doorstep of the litigant, Srikrishna said adding that the litigant does not need to travel from Kerala to Delhi to solve dispute, he or she can resolve it through the electronic platform.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas managing partner Cyril Shroff said that this is an amazing opportunity to create a public-private partnership (PPP) where the government can become the technology garage or the solution for finding access to justice..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Plants cropping up in lost Michigan lakes where dams failed

Nature is returning to craters left from lakes drained by two dams that failed in May during torrential rain in mid-Michigan. But not always in a good way.Shortly after the water receded, you could look out over the exposed bottom lands of ...

2020 Challenge: Sidharth Malhotra shares collage, says '2020 is a mood in itself'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has joined the legion of celebrities taking the viral Challenge 2020 on Instagram. The actor on Saturday shared a collage channelling the mood in a calendar for the year. The Student of The Year actor shared the coll...

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.France offers aid as Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill from stranded vesselFrench President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday to send teams and equipment to help Mauritius deal...

With 58,173 new coronavirus cases, US caseload crosses 4.9 million

Washington US, August 08 SputnikANI The United States has reported 58,173 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reported 198 day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020