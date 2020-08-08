Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malabar Gold opens two showrooms in TN, Chandigarh

In its first leg of expansion, the company is also planning to open showrooms in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. This decision to open the new showrooms has gone down well with the customers as is evident from the initial footfall and customer response, the top management of the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:05 IST
Malabar Gold opens two showrooms in TN, Chandigarh

Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Saturday said it has opened two more showrooms, one in Kumbakonam in Tami Nadu and Chandigarh as part of its expansion plans. The showrooms were inaugurated through an online event by Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed, the company said in a statement.

"We plan to become the number one gold retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales. As part of this plan we will triple the number of showrooms in the next five years," Ahammed said. The company has taken adequate precautionary steps and safety measures in its showrooms in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Malabar Gold & diamonds is also planning to open new showrooms in 12 cities including New Delhi, Patna and Vashi, this year. In its first leg of expansion, the company is also planning to open showrooms in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This decision to open the new showrooms has gone down well with the customers as is evident from the initial footfall and customer response, the top management of the company said. Malabar Gold and diamonds has over 260 showrooms across the globe and also has a strong presence in the jewellery manufacturing space. The company also has manufacturing units in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas pips Hamilton to 70th Anniversary GP pole

Valtteri Bottas pipped championship-leading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone with a flying final lap on Saturday.Super stand-in Nico Hulkenberg qualified his Racin...

Himachal gets central approval for projects worth Rs 7922.69 cr

Himachal Pradesh has received approval from the Union government for six multipurpose and flood control projects involving the expenditure of Rs 7,922.69 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. The approved projects include R...

Jal Shakti Ministry asks Andhra not to proceed with Ralyalaseema Lift Scheme, Apex Council meeting to be held after Aug 20

The Jal Shakti Ministry has asked Andhra Pradesh government not to go ahead with Ralyalaseema Lift Scheme and other related works on the Krishna river including calling and awarding of tenders without submitting detailed project reports DP...

Algeria eases coronavirus restrictions, including travel curbs and curfew

Algeria said on Saturday it will further ease its coronavirus lockdown, including shortening an overnight curfew, lifting some travel curbs and allowing large mosques to reopen.The North African country has recorded 34,155 coronavirus infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020