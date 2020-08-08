Left Menu
ITI, Ilantus Tech to jointly market identity, access management solution

State-owned ITI Ltd on Saturday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ilantus Tech to jointly market identity and access management solution to government agencies, Defence and public sector units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:40 IST
State-owned ITI Ltd on Saturday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ilantus Tech to jointly market identity and access management solution to government agencies, Defence and public sector units. ITI will harness Ilantus' 20 years of global experience in Identity and Access Management (IAM) segment and jointly market the solution to government organisations, the public sector firm said in a statement

"With our market reach and resources, combined with Ilantus' product vision, we are certain this will open up several new avenues," ITI Chairman and Managing Director RM Agarwal said. The statement cited an industry report which projects that the consumer identity and access management market will grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 15.1 per cent. "Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help enterprises to determine and control access to network, system and application by end-users. Under the current scenario of threats to cyber space, the need of IAM has increased manifolds in India," ITI statement said.

