Anti-Corruption Bureau moves court seeking impounding of KTR's passport in Formula E case

The BRS legal team said it was yet to receive any notice from the court regarding the ACB's plea seeking impounding of the passports.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 11:46 IST
Anti-Corruption Bureau moves court seeking impounding of KTR's passport in Formula E case
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/BRS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has approached the court seeking impounding of the passport of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao and three others accused in connection with the Formula E car race case. According to the BRS legal team, ACB officials approached the court on Saturday in connection with the case.

"So far, we have not received any notice from the court," the BRS legal team said. The development comes in connection with the ongoing Formula E car race case involving K.T. Rama Rao and three others.

The BRS legal team said it was yet to receive any notice from the court regarding the ACB's plea seeking impounding of the passports. Earlier on Friday, KTR alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was targeting the Opposition and harassing BRS leaders, while asserting that he would cooperate with the court in the alleged Formula E race irregularities case.

Reacting to the proceedings in the case, KTR said the Formula E race was an initiative aimed at bringing investments and recognition to Hyderabad and Telangana's electric vehicle sector. "For the last three years, ever since the Congress government came to power, its entire focus has been on targeting the Opposition. The government has been trying to harass and trouble KCR and the leadership of the BRS party," KTR told reporters.

"The Formula E race was an initiative that brought a good name to Hyderabad and Telangana. It was an effort to attract large-scale investments into the electric vehicle sector," he added. KTR said he had appeared before the court twice in connection with the case and would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

"I have appeared before the court twice in the Formula E race case. I will cooperate with the court and will appear for the inquiry whenever I am called," he said.  (ANI)

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