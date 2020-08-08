Left Menu
Coal India revises FY'21 production target to 650-660 mn tonne amid COVID-19 crisis

Mining major Coal India Ltd has revised its production target to 650-660 million tonne for the 2020-21 fiscal in the wake of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:08 IST
The 'Maharatna' PSU had produced 602million tonne of coal last year as against a target of 630 million tonnes. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mining major Coal India Ltd has revised its production target to 650-660million tonne for 2020-21 fiscal in the wake of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official said on Saturday. The miner had earlier set a target of 710million tonne for the fiscal.

"COVID-19 pandemic has affected the demand for coal. However, it has started to pick up now as the industries have commenced operations. Given the situation, we are hopeful to end the year with a 650-660million tonne of production," Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal said.

In July-end, demand was higher by 7-8 per cent, while in the first week of August, it saw an uptick of 13-14 per cent, officials said. The 'Maharatna' PSU had produced 602million tonne of coal last year as against a target of 630 million tonnes.

On commercial mining of coal, Agrawal said it will help introduce a market-linked price mechanism and benefit the state-owned mining behemoth, contrary to speculations. "Market-linked prices will benefit Coal India," he said during a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

The company is also trying to supply high-grade coal from select subsidiaries to coastal consumers largely dependent on imports. The Kolkata-based miner is targeting 70-80million tonne of coal for import replacement in the southern and western parts, the officials said, adding, a special e-auction window is being mooted exclusively for importers.

Around 240million tonne of coal per annum is imported at present. The mining major said it is looking at options for the loss-making Dankuni Coal Complex, which might wind up unless any worthwhile proposals come forward.

Agrawal added: "In an effort to strengthen the administration and boost productivity, Coal India board has approved 14 executive director-rank posts."

