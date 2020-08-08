Left Menu
Himachal gets central approval for projects worth Rs 7922.69 cr

Himachal Pradesh has received approval from the Union government for six multipurpose and flood control projects involving expenditure of Rs 7,922.69 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. The chief minister said the Union Jal Shakti Ministry approved the proposals in respect of major and medium irrigation, flood control and multipurpose projects.

Updated: 08-08-2020 20:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh has received approval from the Union government for six multipurpose and flood control projects involving the expenditure of Rs 7,922.69 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. The approved projects include Renuka ji Dam Project (National Project) with an estimated cost of Rs 6,947 crore and five proposals related to flood protection works/anti-erosion measures with an estimated cost of Rs 975.70 crore, Thakur said

Himachal will get 40 MW free electricity generated under Renuka Ji Dam Project by HPCL. The state will also get 3.15 per cent of water share from this project. The chief minister said the Union Jal Shakti Ministry approved the proposals in respect of major and medium irrigation, flood control and multipurpose projects. Thakur said that Dharampur constituency in Mandi district got the clearance for Sakrain, Malthod, Thothu, Dol and Samour Khad with an estimated cost of Rs 145.73 crore. Other flood protection projects included that for Kangra district for Naker Khad and its tributaries with an estimated cost of Rs 231.02 crore, Sirmour district for Right Bank of the River Yamuna and its tributaries with an estimated cost of Rs 250.46 crores. The projects in Mandi district for Sheer Khad from Barchhwar to Jahu with an estimated cost of 157.66 crores and Shimla district for the River Pabbar from Tikkari to Hatkoti in Rohru Tehsil with an estimated cost of Rs. 190.82 crore also among the approved proposals

Later, Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 130 crore in Jaisinghpur Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district.

