Deepak Shetty appointed as Deputy CEO and MD of JCB India

Earthmoving and construction equipment major JCB Group on Saturday announced appointment of Deepak Shetty as Deputy CEO and Managing Director of JCB India Ltd

Beginning next year, Shetty will take over as MD and CEO from Subir Kumar Chowdhury (61), who has announced his retirement after having been with JCB India for close to 15 years, the group said in a statement

Shetty has been with JCB for over 10 years in various leadership roles. "He makes this transition after having been the Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing, Product Support and Business Development for India and the South Asia region; a role he held for two years," the statement said. Prior to this, he was the managing director of JCB's Global Excavator business in the UK for four years, it added. Commenting on the appointment, JCB Group CEO Graeme Macdonald said, "India continues to be an important market for the Group. As part of our succession planning, we are pleased to appoint Deepak in this very challenging role." His experience in various leadership positions in India and the UK will help JCB India enter a strong and sustained phase of growth in the Indian construction equipment market, Macdonald added.