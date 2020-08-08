Deepak Shetty appointed as Deputy CEO and MD of JCB India
Earthmoving and construction equipment major JCB Group on Saturday announced appointment of Deepak Shetty as Deputy CEO and Managing Director of JCB India Ltd Beginning next year, Shetty will take over as MD and CEO from Subir Kumar Chowdhury (61), who has announced his retirement after having been with JCB India for close to 15 years, the group said in a statement Shetty has been with JCB for over 10 years in various leadership roles.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:24 IST
Earthmoving and construction equipment major JCB Group on Saturday announced appointment of Deepak Shetty as Deputy CEO and Managing Director of JCB India Ltd
Beginning next year, Shetty will take over as MD and CEO from Subir Kumar Chowdhury (61), who has announced his retirement after having been with JCB India for close to 15 years, the group said in a statement
Shetty has been with JCB for over 10 years in various leadership roles. "He makes this transition after having been the Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing, Product Support and Business Development for India and the South Asia region; a role he held for two years," the statement said. Prior to this, he was the managing director of JCB's Global Excavator business in the UK for four years, it added. Commenting on the appointment, JCB Group CEO Graeme Macdonald said, "India continues to be an important market for the Group. As part of our succession planning, we are pleased to appoint Deepak in this very challenging role." His experience in various leadership positions in India and the UK will help JCB India enter a strong and sustained phase of growth in the Indian construction equipment market, Macdonald added.
- READ MORE ON:
- JCB Group
- JCB India Ltd
- India
- UK
- Graeme Macdonald
- South Asia
- Business Development
ALSO READ
Face masks now compulsory in UK shops, supermarkets
Taikee by Peel-Works releases its latest brand film 'Uncle ki Dukaan'
US to help India in addressing its developmental challenges: Official
PR firms give fake social media followers to celebs: Deshmukh
With highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 12,87,945