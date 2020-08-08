Left Menu
France's Saint-Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors

More cities and towns, especially in tourist areas, are imposing mask requirements as France's coronavirus infections creep up again, with more than 2,000 new cases reported on Friday — the biggest single-day rise since May. The uptick corresponds with France's summer holidays, when vacationers head off in droves, often to seashores, for festive gatherings with family and friends.

France has already made mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces nationwide. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors starting Saturday, threatening to sober the mood in a place renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties.

The uptick corresponds with France's summer holidays, when vacationers head off in droves, often to seashores, for festive gatherings with family and friends. As of Saturday, wearing a mask outdoors is also compulsory in some crowded parts of Marseille, France's second-largest city.

Paris is expected to announce similar measures in the coming days. In Saint-Tropez's famed resort, a top spot for the international jet set, several restaurants had to close for two weeks after some staff tested positive for the virus.

The area where mask-wearing is mandatory includes the picturesque port, the open-air farmers market and the narrow streets of the old town lined with chic shops and art galleries. A 135-euro (USD 159) fine applies to those who don't comply. The measure does not apply to children under 11.

France has already made mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces nationwide. Health authorities on Friday reported 9,330 new cases this week and said the virus is increasingly spreading ''especially among young adults.'' More than 593,600 tests were carried out during the week.

France has reported a total of more than 30,300 deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes.

