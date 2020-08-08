Left Menu
Migrant workers returning to construction work in Noida: Naredco

The state government has been pushing for employment to migrant workers within the state and had reached out to realtors through Naredco. "The workers who had left their workplaces in different states and gone to their villages in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown have started joining real estate projects," Naredco President and Supertech Chairman group R K Arora said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:16 IST
Migrant workers returning to construction work in Noida: Naredco
The workers had gone to their homes in Deoria district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and their return would help developers complete the projects soon, the state unit of Naredco said. Image Credit: ANI

Around 150 migrant workers, who had left for home in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, returned to construction work in Noida Saturday, a realtors' body said. The workers had gone to their homes in Deoria district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and their return would help developers complete the projects soon, the state unit of Naredco said.

Their return in buses has been facilitated by Naredco-UP as part of a memorandum of understanding it signed with the Yogi Adityanath government on May 29, it said in a statement. The state government has been pushing for employment to migrant workers within the state and had reached out to realtors through Naredco.

"The workers who had left their workplaces in different states and gone to their villages in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown have started joining real estate projects," Naredco President and Supertech Chairman group R K Arora said. "The real estate developers are providing free transportation to them from their native villages to the place of employment, in addition to free ration and accommodation," he said.

The workers who have returned from Deoria will join Supertech's Supernova project. "Large numbers of labourers from eastern UP are now wanting to join real-estate projects and we are arranging their transportation and employment in coming days, to help them earn a livelihood and restore construction activities at project sites," he said.

Their return to project sites would enable the developers to complete construction and the flat buyers get their flats at the earliest, he added.

