Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's incentives for domestic API production could cut supply risk: Fitch

The Indian government's recent incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs) can improve backward integration over the next few years and curtail supply-chain disruption risk for Indian drug makers, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:12 IST
India's incentives for domestic API production could cut supply risk: Fitch
The incentives address core issues of pricing competitiveness and funding.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government's recent incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs) can improve backward integration over the next few years and curtail supply-chain disruption risk for Indian drug makers, Fitch Ratings said on Monday. The incentives address core issues of pricing competitiveness and funding, and may assist the investment decisions of local pharma companies in the current environment, it said.

India is one of the world's leading suppliers of drugs -- mostly generic formulations -- but depends on imports for its requirement of APIs and KSMs, particularly China, which accounted for more than 60 per cent of requirements in some therapy areas. The government announcements follow recent developments, including plant closures in China due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year and the more recent border standoff with China, which underscore supply-disruption risk due to overdependence on imports.

India's reliance on pharma ingredient imports has risen over the past few decades due to the higher cost of domestic production with the price gap reaching as much as 20 to 30 per cent, particularly for energy-intensive fermentation-based ingredients used in anti-infectives. Import dependence is more than 90 per cent for some life-saving drugs, including penicillin and ciprofloxacin.

"We believe the government announcement, which includes production-linked incentives and financial assistance schemes aggregating to 1.3 billion dollars, will help address the two keys issues: the higher cost of domestic production compared with imports and funding requirement to set up the necessary infrastructure." The production-linked incentive scheme -- which accounts for Rs 90 crore of planned outlay -- offers an incentive of up to 20 per cent of sales for fermentation-based products and up to 10 per cent for chemical synthesis-based products for the next eight to nine years.

"This should help to bridge the price gap and make domestic production more competitive," said Fitch. The government has also allocated 0.4 billion dollars (about Rs 3,000 crore) under the capex assistance scheme to fund up to 90 per cent of the investment need to build common infrastructure facilities in three bulk drug parks.

"We believe this will aid the investment decisions of Indian pharma companies, particularly in the current environment where the focus in on conserving cash," said Fitch. While these incentives aim to encourage incremental investment to ensure uninterrupted supplies for domestic needs, companies with existing API production capabilities, including Fitch-rated issuers, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Jubilant Pharma could benefit from export opportunities over the medium- to long-term as pharma companies globally look to diversify their sourcing -- a theme that has gained relevance due to the pandemic.

Such companies may not need to make large investments to participate under the incentive schemes, which could limit the impact on financial leverage while improved vertical integration supports their credit profiles.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

India's largest crocodile park strapped for cash after virus lockdowns

Indias largest crocodile park may have as little as four months before it runs out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research, as ticket revenue shrinks after coronavirus lockdowns choked the flow of visitors, park officials said.A...

Christopher Eccleston returns as Doctor Who for audio series

Emmy-winning British actor Christopher Eccleston is set to reprise his role of the ninth Doctor Who in an audio adventure series. The 56-year-old actor appeared as the time-hopping Time Lord in 13 episodes of Doctor Who when the television ...

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law, bearing out 'worst fears'

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile arrest under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as scores of police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper.Lai,...

Divi's Laboratories shares zoom over 18 pc after Q1 results

Shares of Divis Laboratories on Monday rallied over 18 per cent after the company reported 80.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for June quarter 2020. The stock jumped 15.93 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 3,228.05 on the BSE.On...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020