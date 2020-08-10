Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields rise as U.S. stimulus, trade talks eyed

European government bond yields edged higher on Monday as risk appetite improved, encouraging investors to move out of safe-haven assets, but concern about simmering tension between the United States and China capped gains. Rising stocks and a weakening dollar led investors to push German 10-year bond yields up nearly 2 basis point to -0.491% in early London trading, their highest in nearly two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:11 IST
German yields rise as U.S. stimulus, trade talks eyed
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European government bond yields edged higher on Monday as risk appetite improved, encouraging investors to move out of safe-haven assets, but concern about simmering tension between the United States and China capped gains.

Rising stocks and a weakening dollar led investors to push German 10-year bond yields up nearly 2 basis point to -0.491% in early London trading, their highest in nearly two weeks. With U.S. jobs data on Friday better than expected, bond yields ended higher, with U.S. Treasury yields up nearly 4 bps for the week. That was the first weekly rise in yields after four consecutive weeks of falls.

But with little important economic data this week, markets will focus on two major events: the passage of U.S. fiscal stimulus and a China-U.S. meeting this weekend. Though U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations broke down between the White House and top Democrats in Congress.

Adding to the uncertainty were the ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing. Trump signed two executive orders banning WeChat and TikTok in 45 days' time while announcing sanctions on 11 Chinese and Hong Kong officials. "There shouldn't be an important deterioration in the risk sentiment unless we see another round of extended confinement measures and lockdowns that would have an impact on the economic activity," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a market strategist at Swissquote.

Still, the broader backdrop for the bond market is mildly positive for risk taking. Peripheral Italian bond yields are holding firm, bucking a broader rise in European government yields. That has pushed down spreads between Italian bonds and their German counterparts to near its tightest levels since February 2020 below 150 bps.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Fine for not wearing masks increased to Rs 1,000 in Gujarat

The fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 1,000 from August 11 onwards, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday. Earlier, the fine for mask violation was Rs 500 in Gujarat which had come into effect from August 1 o...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID 19

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has been tested positive for COVID 19. In a tweet sharing his health update on Monday, Mr. Mukerjee informed everyone that he tested positive for Covid-19 today on a visit to the hospital for a sep...

Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery

London-listed shares rose on Monday as a slowdown in Chinas factory deflation in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.8, with B...

Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today, he tweetedI request the people who came in contact with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020