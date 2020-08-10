Left Menu
Honda Cars India begins pre-launch bookings of new Jazz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:16 IST
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday said it has started pre-launch bookings of its upcoming refreshed premium hatchback model, Jazz. The new Jazz can be pre-booked with an amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorised HCIL dealerships across India or online through 'Honda from Home' platform on HCIL website with an amount of Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement

It will be powered by BS-VI compliant 1.2 litre petrol engine available in both manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) transmission with sporty exterior design, it added

HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel said the vehicle is slated for launch later this month. "Over the years, we observed Jazz customers demonstrating strong preference towards petrol powertrains. “Responding to this trend, we have decided to offer the New Jazz exclusively in petrol engine in both manual and CVT variants. With this latest offering and a full festive season ahead of us, we see fresh excitement in the premium hatchback segment," he added.

