Dosti Realty Brings Multiple Surprises This Friendship Month - Season 8

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • A treat to the homebuyers entailing exciting discounts, offers and easy payment schemes • Also announcing the Launch of Dosti West County – Phase 4 – Dosti Pine Dosti Realty has begun the festive season with its most awaited 'Dosti Friendship Month - Season 8'. This year it announces: The launch of a new tower – Dosti West County – Phase 4 – Dosti Pine along with Dosti Friendship Month Benefits for Dosti West County (Oak and Cedar towers) in Thane (W), Dosti Desire – Dosti Pearl in Thane (W), Dosti Planet North in Shil Thane and Dosti Belleza in Parel. With the onset of the period of celebrations, the Dosti Friendship Month is expected to bring in cheer, happiness and fulfilment by helping potential homebuyers to purchase their dream house with a plethora of benefits discounts, offers and easy payment schemes.

After the overwhelming success received in Dosti West County – Dosti Oak and Dosti Cedar towers located at Balkum, Thane (W) where 850 + apartments have been sold till date, Dosti Realty launches a new tower in this project: Dosti West County – Phase 4 – Dosti Pine. Wing A of this new tower has been opened for sale and comprises 2 BHK homes of varying sizes right from 51.65 sq.mtrs to 66.24 sq.mtrs (556 sq.ft to 713 sq.ft.). This gives buyers multiple options of sizes and layouts from which to choose. For the early bird home buyers there is special offer for the first 75 bookings wherein no floor rise is applicable which means that one can get the scenic view of the higher floors at the same price. Buyers who purchase in this new tower also can enjoy the host of outdoor amenities of Dosti West County which include the Merlion Zone, Box Cricket, Lawn Tennis, Kids play areas, Cycling track and jogging path, multi-purpose sports court, futsal, multi-purpose lawn, amphitheatre and resting plazas. In addition, they have access to the club house amenities like Olympic size swimming pool along with a kid’s adventure pool with water slide, Gymnasium, Pool/ Snooker Room, Squash Courts, Badminton Courts, Chess and Carrom Room, Table Tennis, Creche, Library and Cafeteria.

Dosti West County’s existing towers Dosti Oak and Dosti Cedar which comprise 2 BHK & 3 BHK homes also have an exciting offer this Dosti Friendship Month. In Dosti Oak, all the slabs have been completed and in Dosti Cedar 21 slabs have been completed. For those looking to buy a home in these two buildings where construction has advanced considerably there is a unique offer applicable. The company has worked a 10:90 scheme with a bank wherein the buyer can pay just 10% now plus government taxes and the rest on fit-outs. In addition, they can avail a NO Stamp Duty and Registration Charges Benefit plus gold worth upto Rs 1.76 Lakhs. The offer on the two projects that are nearing possession namely Dosti Desire – Dosti Pearl in Thane (W) and Dosti Belleza – Parel is a No Stamp Duty and Registration Charge Benefit and No GST which is available on 3 BHK Homes. The projects are very conveniently located with various social infrastructure be it schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping locations in close proximity. The lifestyle amenities at Dosti Desire – Dosti Pearl include a swimming pool, gymnasium, billiards, carrom, chess, table tennis, kids play areas, multipurpose lawn etc. While Dosti Belleza which has been designed by the renowned Hafeez Contractor offers a Gymnasium, Podium Garden, Seating Deck with Pergola, Party Lawn, Kids Play Area, Walking Path etc within the building.

In Dosti Planet North - Shil Thane there is a direct price discount that is being offered for this month where buyers can avail a saving benefit ranging from Rs 5 Lakhs to 10 Lakhs on 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK Homes across 3 towers. Dosti Jade has 2 BHK and 3 BHK Homes and all slabs have been completed while Dosti Onyx and Dosti Opal comprise 1 BHK & 2 BHK Homes where construction work is in full swing. The project comes with a host of outdoor amenities like Multipurpose lawn, Kids Play Area, Jogging Track, Cricket Area, Outdoor Gym, Skating Rink etc for one’s recreational need. There is also a private clubhouse - Dosti Club Royale with lifestyle amenities such as Indoor Swimming Pool with Kids Pool, Gymnasium, Snooker, Table Tennis, Squash Court, Steam Room etc adjacent to the project. Besides this, the Dosti Foundation School adjacent to the project ensure one’s child a bright future. Dosti Planet North Phase 1 is already home to over 1100 residents. Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says “The month of August among anyone who knows Dosti Realty is now associated with ‘Dosti Friendship Month’, we have been doing this for the past 7 years and this is the 8th year of celebrations. There is a huge benefit given for buyers during this August month. We always push the limits and try to offer a potential buyer the chance to get their dream home at a very attractive price along with a plethora of benefits. This year holds an even great significance as Dosti Realty recently celebrated the completion of 10 mn.sq.ft. of development and with it unveiled its new corporate logo. This is the first campaign to also carry the new corporate logo and stands to reaffirm our commitment that Dosti Realty will always extend their hand of friendship to fulfil one’s dreams and aspirations of owning a home. Besides the various offers in our existing projects Dosti West County - Thane (W), Dosti Desire - Thane (W), Dosti Planet North - Shil Thane and Dosti Belleza – Parel we are also proud to announce the launch of our new tower Dosti West County – Phase 4 – Dosti Pine at Balkum, Thane (W). We are also offering a 0.5% discount for bookings done online as an additional benefit. This is just the first launch among many that Dosti Realty is likely to see this year and we look forward to taking the brand Dosti Realty to even greater heights in the future.” About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered 10 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Dosti Realty - Friendship Month - Season 8