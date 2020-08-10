Left Menu
Revival in Air Travel as Restart Feedback Survey Reveals Passengers are Ready to Fly

Study reveals that passengers are happy with safety measures undertaken at the airport Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) GVK-led Mumbai International Airport managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) undertook a 'Restart Feedback Survey' post the resumption of flight operations to align with the needs and expectations of the passengers along with acquiring the knowledge to continue providing them with a world-class experience.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:32 IST
Study reveals that passengers are happy with safety measures undertaken at the airport Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) GVK-led Mumbai International Airport managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) undertook a 'Restart Feedback Survey' post the resumption of flight operations to align with the needs and expectations of the passengers along with acquiring the knowledge to continue providing them with a world-class experience. The survey conducted with 1386 passengers reveals that passengers are eagerly awaiting the return to normalcy of flight operations and are looking forward to international leisure travel. Furthermore, passengers are becoming comfortable with air travel in the new normal as 98.4% of passengers flying to and from CSMIA found the airport to be safer than bus or train stations while 99.6% found air travel to be the most reliable mode of transport, given the current pandemic. Devised to understand passenger sentiments - their apprehension and expectation towards air travel during this unprecedented period, the Restart Feedback Survey displays a change in the purpose of travel for passengers, with business travel gaining momentum. The study conducted has shown a radical shift post two months of domestic flight operations where the airport identified 54.7% passengers revealing that they are likely to travel for work or business purpose as compared to the 43.3% of passengers who were voyaging back to their homes. Furthermore, the study divulges that passengers are happy with the safety measures undertaken by the airport and are even ready to fly twice a month.

With regards to the value-added services available at the airport, the findings indicated that the passengers are confident to avail F&B services, given the safe and hygienic choices available at the airport. Furthermore, CSMIA also observed a growing passenger comfort in retail shopping amongst the exclusive brands and products available at the airport. In terms of passenger's satisfaction, the survey revealed that 100% of travellers are happy with the new procedures implemented and CSMIA has taken actions in the light of the pandemic. The study found out that 99% of the passengers rated passenger safety and hygiene experience at CSMIA four and above with maximum rating being five. CSMIA is continuously working towards the wellbeing and safety of its passengers and ensuring it assists them with high-quality standards, as service remains a part of the DNA of the airport. CSMIA continues to impress and enthrall travellers with its exceptional services and is continually gaining insights towards passenger wants. The recent survey carried by CSMIA reaffirms the airport's vision of forward-looking, offering an assortment of best-in-class services to the passengers and making efforts in rendering travel to and from Mumbai as the most desirable and elevating experience.

