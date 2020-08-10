Left Menu
Titan reports Q1 net loss of Rs 297 cr

Titan said the impact of the lockdown resulted in the jewellery division recording an income of Rs 1,783 crore for the quarter, as compared to Rs 4,047 crore last year, a decline of 56 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 297 crore for the June quarter, impacted by lower income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 364 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review declined 61.21 per cent to Rs 2,020 crore as compared to Rs 5,208 crore earlier, Titan said in a regulatory filing. Titan Company Managing Director C K Venkataraman said: "The severity of the disruption in business due to the pandemic impacted the company's performance resulting in an unprecedented loss for the company. The recovery in business, particularly in the jewellery business is encouraging and we expect to get back to normalcy by the fourth quarter of this year." Titan Company said the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic affected its performance severely, with retail outlets closed for a major part of the quarter, resulting in a decline in income. "While stores started opening in May, post unlock 1.0, even as at end of June 2020, only 83 per cent of all the stores opened and even for stores that opened, many of them were not operating for all days. "The recovery rate of revenue started improving slowly and as of June it was 21 per cent for the watches and wearables division, 77 per cent for the jewellery division and 25 per cent for the eyewear division," the company said, adding that consumer sentiment was impacted severely due to the economic downturn. Titan said the impact of the lockdown resulted in the jewellery division recording an income of Rs 1,783 crore for the quarter, as compared to Rs 4,047 crore last year, a decline of 56 per cent. The watches business saw income drop 90 per cent to Rs 75 crore as against Rs 715 crore. Titan's eyewear business revenue dropped 80 per cent to Rs 30 crore as against Rs 149 crore earlier. Shares of Titan Company Ltd settled 1.57 per cent higher at Rs 1,107.80 on the BSE.

