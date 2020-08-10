Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence stocks in limelight; zoom up to 9 pc

Defence stocks on Monday jumped up to 9 per cent after the announcement that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters under a staggered timeline till 2024, in a mega push to boost domestic production.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:29 IST
Defence stocks in limelight; zoom up to 9 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Defense stocks on Monday jumped up to 9 percent after the announcement that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters under a staggered timeline till 2024, in a mega push to boost domestic production. Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited zoomed 9.17 percent, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd 8.74 percent, Astra Microwave Products 5.48 percent, Bharat Dynamics 4.16 percent, BEML jumped 3.95 percent and Apollo Micro Systems 3.63 percent on the BSE.

"Government's action to boost domestic defense productions helped gains in defense stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. In a mega push to boost domestic defense production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems under a staggered timeline till 2024.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the defense minister estimated that the domestic defense industry would receive contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore within the next five to seven years as a result of the decision to prune the import list of defense platforms and equipment. India is one of the largest importers of arms globally.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump trails Biden in two key battleground states: Opinion poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by as much as six percentage points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two battleground states the Republican leader had won in the last election, according to a new op...

Virus-linked border moves raise fears on free travel in EU

As European countries struggle to manage spikes in coronavirus cases, concern is mounting about a second wave of uncoordinated border restrictions within Europe that threatens the free movement of goods and people a foundation that the wor...

Fire engulfs celebrity chef Rachael Ray's home

A massive fire was ignited at celebrity chef Rachael Rays New York home, authorities said. Firefighters responded to Rays home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday evening, KRQE-TV reported.Photos of the house fire show flames bursting thro...

German Social Democrats pick finance minister Scholz as chancellor candidate

Germanys Social Democrats on Monday proposed Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and the partys most popular politician, to run to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in next years national election, when her fourth and final term is expected to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020